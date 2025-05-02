New Utica farmers market gets approval

Joshua Corcoran and Mary Jo Tillman, who seek to develop the lot at 615 S. Clark St., immediately south of the Village Green House, discuss their plans for a farmers market at the Thursday, May 1, 2025, meeting of the Utica Village Board. (Tom Collins)

A farmers market is coming to Utica on a vacant lot south of downtown.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission resumed a hearing on petitions by Joshua Corcoran and Mary Jo Tillman, who seek to develop the lot at 615 S. Clark St., immediately south of the Village Green House.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of assorted variances and permits and the Utica Village Board voted unanimously to approve them.

“You guys are all good to go,” Mayor David Stewart told the petitioners.

The plans call for a fixed feature – a purified ice and water vending machine with drive-thru access – and space for up to five market stalls. The seasonal venue would offer fresh produce, baked goods, dog treats and/or homemade goods.

Tillman had said the plans are to start small. Initially there would be a lone stall, likely to offer baked goods, as the owners grow the venue. They are open to using the space for communal needs, as when there are festivals.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” Tillman said, “and we want to be a good neighbor.”

Tillman further noted that while the food stands won’t be constantly attended – the honors system would be observed during some sales periods – security camera would be trained on the ice machine and the food stands.