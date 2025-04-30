Ottawa Arts Committee to unveil painted marble sculptures

Ruth George’s marble sculptures, located at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, is a canine-centric triptych. (Photo provided by Ottawa Arts Committee )

The Ottawa Arts Committee invites the public to attend the unveiling of three brand-new painted marble sculptures on Thursday, May 1.

Kicking off at noon along the Canal Street Sculpture Walk (corner of Madison and Canal streets), this event marks the launch of the committee’s new public arts initiative to build community through creativity within Ottawa.

The project consists of three trios of various sized fiberglass marbles, paying homage to the Peltier Glass Factory and the city’s legacy of being one of the largest marble producers in the United States. These giant orbs, inspired by the signature swirls of Peltier marbles, have been designed and painted by local artists Clara Brubaker, Ruth George and Natalie Zelman. The unveiling event will be held Thursday, rain or shine, and will include a short walk to all three installations.

The ceremony will start at the Canal Street Sculpture Walk, with Clara Brubaker’s marbles - which depict native Illinois plant life - starting at noon. The group then will walk north to to the Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., for the unveiling of Natalie Zelman’s botanical abstract pieces. The walk will culminate at the Ottawa Scouting and Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St., with Ruth George’s triptych of dog-themed paintings, ending at 12:55 p.m. A reception will follow at the Scouting Museum, giving the public an opportunity to meet and discuss the marbles with the artists.

For more information, and to learn about upcoming public art projects, visit: facebook.com/OttawaArtsCommittee

Clara Brubaker’s marbles depict native plants, installed on the Canal Street Sculpture Walk. (Photo provided by Ottawa Arts Committee )

Natalie Zelman’s marbles depict swirls of abstract patterns and plant life, located at the Reddick Library. (Photo provided by Ottawa Arts Committee )