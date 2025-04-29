Ottawa panel recommends approval of solar project off Canal Road despite community concerns

SunVest Regional Director of Project Development Bill Finch talks with Ottawa Plan Commission members on Monday, April 28, 2025, about the proposed solar panel project off Canal Road and the ADM terminal in Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa Plan Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a proposed solar panel project to the Ottawa City Council.

SunVest Regional Director of Project Development Bill Finch first introduced the project at last month’s meeting, saying the proposed solar facility would occupy 18 acres of a 64-acre site off Canal Road near the ADM terminal.

The project faced significant opposition from area residents at the last meeting, particularly from those living in Heritage Harbor.

In response, Finch said SunVest made several changes to the proposal to address the concerns raised.

The company adjusted the site layout to move the solar panels as far west as possible, creating a 150-foot setback from the neighboring property line to the project’s security fence. By comparison, the city’s ordinance requires a 50-foot setback from the property line to the panels.

“We are now three times further back than the ordinance requires,” Finch said.

He added SunVest plans to preserve the existing vegetation along the property’s edge to create a natural buffer between the solar farm and neighboring properties.

Finch also said SunVest has been in ongoing discussions with Heritage Harbor representatives about possible future uses for the remaining balance of the property.

Tom Heimsoth, managing partner of Heritage Harbor, said most of his initial concerns have been addressed following discussions with SunVest.

He also said there have been ongoing conversations about how the balance of the property might be used, clarifying that it could be donated to a public body or foundation.

“I think it’s a sufficiently sized parcel and we should give some consideration to that,” Heimsoth said. “It’s kind of left alone on its own island of land there, and it would be nice to see it used in some productive way for recreation in the future.”

Heimsoth said he was satisfied with SunVest’s proposal overall, noting the property is already zoned for industrial use.

“I think something much worse could go there,” Heimsoth said. “Probably in the interest of conservation, as long as the city pushes all of its ordinances and is sure of what it’s doing — realizing this is a new endeavor for the city of Ottawa — I think we can support the project.”

While Heimsoth said he was satisfied with the project, other neighboring landowners were not.

Dwain and Melissa Sampson, who own a small-scale farm next to the site, voiced their opposition of the solar farm.

The Sampsons raised concerns about potential long-term health risks from electromagnetic fields and radiation associated with solar facilities.

“We’ve lived on this property for a very long time, and I expect our family to continue living here long after we’re gone,” Melissa Sampson said.

Finch assured the Sampsons and commission members that the solar panels are completely safe.

“There is no radiation,” Finch said. “These are the same type of panels that would be installed on homes, schools or hospitals.”

Regarding electromagnetic fields, Finch said the panels would operate at a low frequency of 60 hertz, similar to common household appliances such as refrigerators.

The Sampson’s also said they have experienced increased water accumulation on their property since SunVest began site studies late last year, sharing photos of the standing water with commission members during the meeting.

Another concern was raised by Kevin Dale of Laborers Local 393, who asked whether the project’s work would be sourced locally.

Finch said that SunVest does its best to utilize local labor and would work with the community to try and use local labor for this project.

“We do our best to hire local whenever possible - it’s actually more affordable and easier for everyone involved. The workers wont have to room and board or come from long distances.”

After more than an hour of discussion, the commission voted to recommend the project to the Ottawa City Council.

The council is scheduled to vote on the project at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at Ottawa City Hall.

If approved by the council, this solar farm would be the first to operate within city limits.