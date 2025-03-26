Ottawa panel delays decision on proposed solar farm after public hearing

Sunvest Regional Director of Project Development Bill Finch presents a new solar farm project Monday, March 24, 2025, during a Plan Commission at Ottawa City Hall. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa Plan Commission decided Monday to table its decision on a solar farm proposal.

SunVest Regional Director of Project Development Bill Finch presented the project, explaining the proposed solar facility would be located on an 18-acre portion of a 64-acre site off Canal Road and the ADM terminal.

Finch outlined several details of the proposed project, including plans for 24/7 monitoring of the site and biannual maintenance, with no requirement for water or sanitary infrastructure.

To reduce the impact on neighboring properties, a security fence and landscaping will be installed.

“While the project may seem large and disruptive, solar farms are good neighbors – they’re quiet during the day and completely silent at night,” Finch said during his presentation.

Eleven nearby residents attended the public hearing, with many expressing concerns about the potential impact of the solar farm on wildlife and their properties.

Dwain and Melissa Sampson, who own a small-scale farm nearby, expressed concerns about the proximity of the proposed solar panels to their property, estimating a distance of 130 feet, and the potential impact on their well.

They also questioned the environmental effects, noting the presence of wetlands and wildlife.

“We’ve been on this land for generations, and now you’re telling me that having solar panels just 130 feet from my well, with all that metal and coal in the ground, is acceptable? What about the wetlands and wildlife? This isn’t just about us — it’s about the future of this land and my family,” Dwain Sampson said during the hearing.

Garrett Plushman, a resident at Heritage Harbor, asked Finch about the potential benefits of the solar farm to the city of Ottawa.

Finch said the city would receive property tax revenue, and the local school district would likely benefit the most.

Plushman also asked about potential property value decreases because of the solar farm, to which Finch assured everybody that studies show no depreciation in surrounding property values, especially when the project adheres to local setback regulations.

After longer than an hour of public comment, Plan Commission members decided to table their decision on the project and requested that SunVest representatives engage more with local residents over the next month to address the concerns raised during the meeting.

After discussions, the Plan Commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 28, for another public hearing to provide an official recommendation for the Ottawa City Council regarding the project.

If eventually approved by council, this proposed solar farm would be the first to operate within Ottawa’s city limits.