Extension offices in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry to offer free testing of pressure canner dial gauges

Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman will offer free testing for dial-gauge pressure canners this May. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

To ensure safety in the home canning process, pressure canner dial gauges should be tested once per year.

This canning season, University of Illinois Extension is offering free testing of dial gauge pressure canners at local Extension offices. Over time, the accuracy of a dial gauge can become inaccurate. If the pressure is lower than recommended, the internal temperature of the food will not be high enough to kill harmful bacteria.

Register or stop at your local University of Illinois Extension office on a pressure canner testing day. Lids and gauges also can also be dropped off prior to the testing day, and the extension will call for you to pick them up at your convenience when offices are open.

Testing days are:

For more information, call Susan Glassman at 815-224-0894. If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.