Newark, Dwight, Fieldcrest, hosts all have winners at Seneca Irish Invite: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca 2nd, Newark 7th at Irish Invite: At the Seneca Irish Invitational held Friday, the host Fighting Irish (89 team points) placed second to champion El Paso-Gridley (116), with Newark (40.5) seventh and Fieldcrest (9) 14th in the field of 15.

Lila Coleman (59.80 in the 400-meter run) won an event for the hosts. Lila Coleman (long jump) and the 4x800 relay team added second-place finishes, with Coleman (200), Natalie Misener (3,200) and Evelyn O’Connor (1,600) placing third.

Isabella Bunting (34.71 in the discus) won an event for Dwight, with Mikayla Chambers adding a second (800) and a third (300 hurdles).

Capturing an event win for Newark was Addison Ness (10.84 in the triple jump). The Norsemen 4x400 relay team was runner-up, and both Tess Carlson (pole vault) and the 4x200 relay team came in third.

Boys track and field

Host Irish 4th, Fieldcrest 10th at Seneca Invitational: At the Seneca Irish Invitational, host Seneca (82 team points) placed fourth, Fieldcrest (24) 10th and Newark (4) tied for 15th in the field of 16.

The host Fighting Irish were led by first-place finishes from the 4x200 relay team (Travis Barr, Matt Stach, Gunner Varland and Brayden Simek in 1:35.06), Barr solo in the 200 (22.96) and Stach solo in the long jump (6.98). Sean Sigler (pole vault) added a runner-up placing, and Zebediah Maxwell (discus) added a third-place finish.

For Dwight, the 4x400 (Ayden Roff, Chris Ozee, Joseph Duffy and Joe Faris in 3:34.86) and 4x800 (Ozee, Mekhi Hakey, McKay Gleeson and Faris in 8:54.59) relay teams won events, as did Graham Meister (17.99 in the shot put). Duffy added a runner-up placing the 300 hurdles.

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won the triple jump (13.08).

Softball

Batavia 4, Newark 3: At Batavia, the visiting Norsemen (9-8-1) dropped a close one that was tied 2-2 in the middle of the sixth.

Rylie Carlson and Adelaide Johnson each had two hits and an RBI to pace Newark, with Kate Bromeland adding two hits and Dottie Wood an RBI. Wood (6 IP, 4 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Somonauk/Leland 14, Rochelle 2 (6 inn.): At Rochelle, the visiting Bobcats (5-7) overwhelmed the Hubs, bookending the contest with five runs in the first inning and five more in the sixth.

Ady Werner singled, homered and drove in two for Somonauk/Leland. Brooke Bahrey delivered two doubles, two singles and two RBIs, while Kira Barnes was 3 for 4 with four runs batted in. Brooklyn Eads also provided two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 1 ER, 2 K).