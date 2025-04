La Salle Police Department received a surprise Easter treat on Friday — chocolate bunnies.

Four-year-old Ryker Brown gifted the bunnies on Friday, according to the La Salle Police Department’s Facebook page.

Chief Mike Smudzinski said it was a kind and thoughtful gesture.

“Having a little boy show up and do something like this means the world to us,” he said. “We also want to thank the parents for encouraging it.”