April 17, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Fully involved chicken coop fire in Peru not believed to be suspicious, fire chief says

Firefighters extinguish fire in about 2 minutes

By Derek Barichello
Emergency light

Firefighters extinguished a fully-involved chicken coop fire Thursday morning on Meridian Road near Eagle Rock Christian Center in Peru.

Firefighters extinguished a fully involved chicken coop fire Thursday morning on Meridian Road near Eagle Rock Christian Center in Peru.

The cause is undetermined and is not considered suspicious at this time, Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said in a news release.

King said the Peru fire department was dispatched at 1:15 a.m. Thursday to 2930 Meridian Road. The first crew on the scene reported a fully-involved fire threatening the main structure. The fire had, however, spread to the main structure, King said.

All residents were evacuated and the fire was extinguished in the coop within 2 minutes, King said. Firefighters were on scene for about 2 hours.

Oglesby, La Salle, Spring Valley, Mendota, Troy Grove, Dalzell and Utica firefighters, Peru Police Department, Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch and Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service assisted with the response.

Have a Question about this article?