Rollie Morris Invitational girls meet records

Hall alum Madi Quinn is the Rollie Morris Meet Record holder in the pole vault set in 2016 at 10-6. (BCR photos)

Here’s a look at the girls’ meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Participating teams include Amboy, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Putnam County, Somonauk/Leland, St. Bede and Streator.