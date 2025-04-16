April 16, 2025
Rollie Morris Invitational girls meet records

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall alum Madi Quinn is the Rollie Morris Meet Record holder in the pole vault set in 2016 at 10-6. (BCR photos)

Here’s a look at the girls’ meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Participating teams include Amboy, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Putnam County, Somonauk/Leland, St. Bede and Streator.

EventAthleteRecordYear
Shot putKaylynne Terry (Streator)41-102017
DiscusMorgan Foes (Princeton)121-32023
Long jumpJakenna Gilbert (Rock Falls)17-2 1/42004
Triple jumpKendall Rush (Hall)36-12009
High jumpTessa Holland (Fieldcrest)5-72014
Pole vaultMadi Quinn (Hall)10-62016
100mAshly Lowdermilk (Princeton)12.492004
200mBrittany Lowdermilk (Princeton)25.622008
400mAlisa Baron (Bureau Valley)59.092008
800mIsabella Orozco (ACC)2:19.72023
1600mRegan Weidner (Bureau Valley)5:25.592012
3200mRebekah Faber (Princeton)11:13.512003
100HKiara Wesseh (Newark)15.22023
300LHAshley Keaschall (Rock Falls)46.912005
4x100 relayAurora Christian50.822015
4x200 relayAurora Christian1:48.382015
4x400 relayHenry/Midland4:12.062014
4x800 relayPrinceton10:15.642012
