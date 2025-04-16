Rollie Morris Invitational girls meet records

Here’s a look at the girls’ meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Participating teams include Amboy, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Putnam County, Somonauk/Leland, St. Bede and Streator.
|Event
|Athlete
|Record
|Year
|Shot put
|Kaylynne Terry (Streator)
|41-10
|2017
|Discus
|Morgan Foes (Princeton)
|121-3
|2023
|Long jump
|Jakenna Gilbert (Rock Falls)
|17-2 1/4
|2004
|Triple jump
|Kendall Rush (Hall)
|36-1
|2009
|High jump
|Tessa Holland (Fieldcrest)
|5-7
|2014
|Pole vault
|Madi Quinn (Hall)
|10-6
|2016
|100m
|Ashly Lowdermilk (Princeton)
|12.49
|2004
|200m
|Brittany Lowdermilk (Princeton)
|25.62
|2008
|400m
|Alisa Baron (Bureau Valley)
|59.09
|2008
|800m
|Isabella Orozco (ACC)
|2:19.7
|2023
|1600m
|Regan Weidner (Bureau Valley)
|5:25.59
|2012
|3200m
|Rebekah Faber (Princeton)
|11:13.51
|2003
|100H
|Kiara Wesseh (Newark)
|15.2
|2023
|300LH
|Ashley Keaschall (Rock Falls)
|46.91
|2005
|4x100 relay
|Aurora Christian
|50.82
|2015
|4x200 relay
|Aurora Christian
|1:48.38
|2015
|4x400 relay
|Henry/Midland
|4:12.06
|2014
|4x800 relay
|Princeton
|10:15.64
|2012