LaMoille bass team competes in first tournament

Members of the LaMoille High School bass fishing team competed in their first tournament of the fishing series with Bass Nation at Lake Springfield on Sunday.

Sixty seven boats competed. Although none of the three teams LaMoille sent placed, coach Denny Boyles said “the boys all had to operate the boat controls and manage to fish on their own while dealing with 25 mph winds that were present on Lake Springfield. A very tough task.”

Team members are Gavin Leffelman, Tate Sundberg, Brayden Alstrom, Colton Ladson and Rodney Shafer.

Boat captains this season are Chris Leffelman, Todd Peterson and Robert Rouse.

The LaMoille anglers will compete next at Braidwood Lake on Saturday, April 19.