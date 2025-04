The Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton, will host an underwater Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Friday, April 18. (Shaw Local News Network)

Get candy for every egg found. Find the golden egg and win a pool party. Admission is $5 for members, $7 for residents and $10 for non-residents.