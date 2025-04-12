Princeton Tree Board to plant 100 trees; show off state record white pine

Arborist and Princeton Tree Board member Dennis Taylor talks about the April 19 event to plant 100 trees at Oakland Cemetery in Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton Tree Board will plant 100 trees on Saturday, April 19, at Oakland Cemetery, 1103 Park Ave. W. and the community are invited to help.

Planting will be done by professionals, ensuring each tree is placed with expertise. Complimentary coffee and doughnuts will be served, provided by the Princeton City Council.

There will be free tree giveaways. Take home a tree, available on a first come, first-served basis.

Participants will also get a chance to see the state record white pine. There will be a guided hike with arborist Dennis Taylor. Walk around the grounds and gain insights into the local flora with Taylor.