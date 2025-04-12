Holy Week services in La Salle, Putnam, Bureau counties for 2025

The following church services are scheduled for the Easter holiday. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The following church services are scheduled for Holy Week and the Easter holiday.

Holy Thursday Mass will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at St. Thomas More, followed by adoration in the Divine Mercy chapel until 10 p.m. (sign-up is required).

Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 18, at Holy Trinity.

Easter Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at St. Thomas More.

Easter Sunday Mass will be at 8:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity.

Granville

Holy Week services at the Granville United Church of Christ include:

10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 13: The recorded story of Jesus found in the bible (gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) dedicates a significant amount of writing to this one week of Jesus’ life, which begins on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem

The recorded story of Jesus found in the bible (gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) dedicates a significant amount of writing to this one week of Jesus’ life, which begins on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17: This service commemorates the Last Supper, where Jesus shared a meal and communion with the disciples

10 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 4 p.m. Good Friday: A sacred space to remember Christ’s sacrifice.

6:30 p.m. Tenebrae Service: Service includes scripture readings that recount the events of Jesus’ last days, from the Last Supper to his burial. Music and the gradual extinguishing of candles will help symbolize the darkness surrounding Jesus’ death

10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 20: Celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Grace United Methodist Church will hold a Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. April 13.

A Maundy Thursday eucharist service will be at 6:30 p.m. April 17.

On Good Friday, Stations of the Cross will be at 10:30 a.m. at Baker Lake, followed by evening services at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday services will be at 9 a.m.

La Salle Catholic parishes

Holy Thursday services will be at 6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick and at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Hyacinth Church.

Good Friday services will be at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick and at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Hyacinth.

Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday at St. Patrick.

Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. at St. Hyacinth, 10 a.m. (Latin) at the Shrine of the Queen of the Holy Rosary, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick, 12:15 p.m. (Spanish) at St. Hyacinth, and 5:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Shrine.

Trinity United Church of Christ will host Maundy Thursday services at 6 p.m. Good Friday services will be at noon at DePue UCC. Easter Sunday services will be at 10:15 a.m. at Trinity UCC.

Holy Thursday services will be at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church.

Good Friday services will be at 3 p.m. in St. Valentine Church.

Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. at St. Valentine.

Easter Sunday Masses will be at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. at St. Valentine, and at 9 and 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph.

Princeton