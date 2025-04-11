Farmers market in Utica? Proposal set for May 1 hearing

Is a farmers market coming to Utica? Joshua Corcoran and Mary Jo Tillman appeared Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Utica Village Hall to pitch the project to be located at 615 S. Clark St., immediately south of the Village Green House. Final action can't be taken until next month, however. (Tom Collins)

A farmers market may be coming to Utica on a vacant lot south of downtown.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission opened a hearing for a petition by Joshua Corcoran and Mary Jo Tillman, who seek to develop the lot at 615 S. Clark St., immediately south of the Village Green House.

The plans call for a fixed feature – a purified ice and water vending machine with drive-thru access – and space for five market stalls. The seasonal venue would offer fresh produce, baked goods, dog treats and homemade goods.

Tillman said the plans are to start small. Initially there would be a lone stall, likely to offer baked goods, as they grow the venue. They are open to using the space for communal needs, as when there are festivals.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” Tillman said, “and we want to be a good neighbor.”

Utica farmers market Joshua Corcoran and Mary Jo Tillman, who seek to develop a farmers market on the lot at 615 S. Clark St., immediately south of the Village Green House. (Tom Collins)

But neither the Planning Commission nor the Utica Village Board were able to act on the petitions because of a notification issue – required signage wasn’t placed – and the issue was held over until a new hearing, tentatively set for May 1.