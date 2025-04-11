BCR softball area standings, April 11

A look at area softball standings
|BCR teams
|W-L
|Bureau Valley (2-0 Lincoln Trail)
|8-3
|St. Bede (6-0 Tri-County)
|7-1
|Princeton (1-0 Three Rivers East)
|3-3
|Hall (2-0 Three Rivers East)
|3-7
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Hall
|2-0
|3-7
|Princeton
|1-0
|3-3
|Erie-Prophetstown
|0-0
|5-3
|Kewanee
|0-0
|5-4
|Newman
|0-1
|3-6
|Mendota
|0-2
|2-5
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Riverdale
|2-0
|10-2
|Mercer County
|1-0
|8-0
|Rockridge
|1-0
|7-1
|Sherrard
|0-1
|8-1
|Orion
|0-1
|2-8
|Monmouth-Roseville
|0-2
|3-7
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Seneca
|6-0
|6-0
|St. Bede
|6-0
|7-1
|Marquette
|4-0
|13-1
|Putnam County
|2-2
|6-6
|Henry-Senachwine
|1-2
|5-2
|Midland
|1-6
|2-9
|Dwight
|0-5
|3-6
|Woodland-FC
|0-5
|1-7
|Lincoln Trail
|Con
|All
|Biggsville West Central
|4-0
|6-1
|Bureau Valley
|2-0
|8-3
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|0-0
|6-6
|Ridgewood
|0-0
|4-4
|Princeville
|0-0
|2-6
|Abingdon-Avon
|0-0
|2-5
|ROWVA-Williamsfield
|0-0
|1-2
|Galva
|0-0
|0-1
|Monmouth United
|0-2
|2-9
|Stark County
|0-2
|1-5
|Knoxville
|0-2
|2-4
|Other area teams
|All
|Geneseo (4-0 WB6)
|10-4
|L-P (2-0 I-8)
|9-3
|Sterling (1-1 WB6)
|8-3
|Ottawa (0-0 I-8)
|5-2
|Dixon (1-1 BNC)
|4-2
|Amboy (2-0 NUIC)
|3-6-1
|Rochelle (0-1 I-8)
|3-6
|Rock Falls (1-1 BNC)
|3-8
|Streator (1-2 IC8)
|2-6
|Fieldcrest (0-1 HOIC)
|0-2