April 11, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

BCR softball area standings, April 11

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Macy Strauch smacks a hit against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Woodland High School.

St. Bede's Macy Strauch smacks a hit against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Woodland High School. The Bruins completed the sweep of WFC on Thursday, improving to 7-1 overall, 6-0 in the Tri-County. (Scott Anderson)

A look at area softball standings

BCR teamsW-L
Bureau Valley (2-0 Lincoln Trail)8-3
St. Bede (6-0 Tri-County)7-1
Princeton (1-0 Three Rivers East)3-3
Hall (2-0 Three Rivers East)3-7
Three Rivers EastConAll
Hall2-03-7
Princeton1-03-3
Erie-Prophetstown0-05-3
Kewanee0-05-4
Newman0-13-6
Mendota0-22-5
Three Rivers WestConAll
Riverdale2-010-2
Mercer County1-08-0
Rockridge1-07-1
Sherrard0-18-1
Orion0-12-8
Monmouth-Roseville0-23-7
Tri-CountyConAll
Seneca6-06-0
St. Bede6-07-1
Marquette4-013-1
Putnam County2-26-6
Henry-Senachwine1-25-2
Midland1-62-9
Dwight0-53-6
Woodland-FC0-51-7
Lincoln TrailConAll
Biggsville West Central4-06-1
Bureau Valley2-08-3
Annawan-Wethersfield0-06-6
Ridgewood0-04-4
Princeville0-02-6
Abingdon-Avon0-02-5
ROWVA-Williamsfield0-01-2
Galva0-00-1
Monmouth United0-22-9
Stark County0-21-5
Knoxville0-22-4
Other area teamsAll
Geneseo (4-0 WB6)10-4
L-P (2-0 I-8)9-3
Sterling (1-1 WB6)8-3
Ottawa (0-0 I-8)5-2
Dixon (1-1 BNC)4-2
Amboy (2-0 NUIC)3-6-1
Rochelle (0-1 I-8)3-6
Rock Falls (1-1 BNC)3-8
Streator (1-2 IC8)2-6
Fieldcrest (0-1 HOIC)0-2
Have a Question about this article?