State police still seek suspect(s) in Interstate 80 roofing nails incident

Illinois State Police still is seeking information on suspects who laid roofing nails on emergency turnarounds on Interstate 80; but the agency said in a Thursday update there have been no new occurrences.

The agency further disclosed the nails caused no damage to state police vehicles.

As previously reported, troopers spent the pre-dawn hours Saturday picking up nails from the turnarounds on Interstate 80 in La Salle and Bureau counties and at points nearer to the Iowa state line.

Subsequent reports showed they were roofing nails deposited in plastic Easter eggs. Disclosed locations included the turnarounds near the Marseilles exit, west of Route 26 in Princeton and at crossovers between Geneseo and Atkinson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Agent Nicholas Rubino at 309-752-4915, ext. 4931.