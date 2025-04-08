Princeton resident donates $1,000 to fireworks, encourages others to follow her lead with contributions

Princeton resident Geraldine Woodlief said Monday she overheard residents raise concerns about the city contributing $10,000 for the July 4 fireworks show at Zearing Park. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton resident Geraldine Woodlief said Monday she overheard residents raise concerns about the city contributing $10,000 for the July 4 fireworks show at Zearing Park.

As an alternative, she encouraged residents to make donations. And to put her money where her mouth is, she said, she contributed the first $1,000.

“I remember fireworks in Chicago,” Woodlief said. “We would go out to Grant Park near the lake at about 7 p.m. The concert would start and then about 9 p.m., they came to the ‘1812 Overture,’ and then finally they had cannons. And then the fireworks came.

“In fact, the first date with my husband was seeing fireworks. Maybe that’s why I think about this.”

Woodlief said her thought was the community could make open donations. She said the Princeton Jaycees is no longer in existence to collect donations, but she said it would be in the same spirit. Residents can $1, $5, $10 or whatever they wish to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to help. The chamber has taken over organizing the show and buying the fireworks.

These donations should be made to the chamber and delivered or sent to the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

Chamber executive director Jenica Cole thanked Woodlief.

“You’re just the greatest,” she told her. “It means a lot to us.”

In March, four of five Princeton City Council members spoke in support of the city funding $10,000 of the fireworks biil. Council member Michael McCall said last month several of the same Princeton businesses support the community and it’s good for the city to pitch in with assistance not to overextend those businesses. The firework show keeps residents in town to celebrate the holiday and attracts others from neighboring communities, the council said then.