Woodland Hall of Fame inductees share stories, life lessons during induction ceremony

Woodland Hall of Fame inductee Paul Webster, senior pastor of Central Church of Christ in Streator, reflects on how his time at Woodland shaped his life and commitment to serving the community on Friday, April 4, 2025, during his induction speech to students at Woodland School. (Bill Freskos)

Woodland Hall of Fame inductee John Mortland emphasized Friday the key to navigating life’s challenges is “doing the right thing” — a message he hoped would resonate with students.

Woodland School in rural Streator inducted three new members into its hall of fame during its annual ceremony on Friday at the school’s gym – Mortland, Diana Hallam and Paul Webster.

Each alumni had the chance to speak to current Woodland students with messages that all highlighted leadership, service, and community values.

Mortland kicked off the ceremony with a speech highlighting the significance of personal responsibility and the impact of decision-making in life.

What you do makes a difference. But only can decide what kind of difference you want to make. — John Mortland

He shared a bit about his upbringing, mentioning his family’s long history in the community, which dates back to the 1800s, and his role in the development of local agriculture.

He also recounted a memorable moment from his own high school days, a game in which he had to take crucial free throws to win, using this to illustrate how pressure situations can lead to success.

Mortland encouraged the students to be mindful of their actions and the kind of impact they want to make in their life.

“What you do makes a difference. But only can decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Hallam began her speech by reflecting on the importance of community support and how it shaped her journey.

She said how connected she feels to Woodland, describing it as a place where everyone looks out for each other like family.

Hallam shared a personal story of overcoming adversity when she took on the responsibility of raising her niece and nephew after a family tragedy, highlighting the support she received from the Woodland community during that challenging time.

She eventually became a school bus driver, a career she embraced after her mother-in-law suggested it.

What began as a simple job turned into a fulfilling 18-year career, where she later transitioned into a corporate safety role in the school transportation industry.

After he corporate career, Hallam returned to Woodland two years ago, feeling a renewed sense of purpose being back in her community.

In discussing her career, Hallam shared that she initially didn’t know what path she wanted to take after high school.

She encouraged the students to follow their dreams, but reassuring them that it’s OK not to have everything figured out right now.

“If you are not sure what you want to do yet with your life just yet, that’s OK. Take the time to figure out your path and trust that it will come together,” Hallam said.

Webster spoke last and similar to the other inductees, he talked about the importance of character and community.

Webster serves as the senior pastor of Central Church of Christ in Streator.

He reflected on his time at Woodland and how his experience led him to stay in the community and give back.

“Woodland shaped who I am today, and staying in this community allows me to give back and help others the way I was helped,” Webster said. “It’s about making a difference in the lives of those around us and carrying forward the values that were instilled in me here.”

He continually emphasized the values that were important during his years at the school.

Webster expressed his appreciation for the teachers and coaches who helped shape his path and the next generation with those same principles in mind.

“I’ve always believed in the power of community and in being a part of something bigger than yourself,” Webster said. ”My experiences here at Woodland helped me realize the importance of giving back, and I’m proud to be able to continue that legacy in my work today.”

Webster concluded his speech by reminding students that they have the power to shape the future and make their community a better place through their actions.

Woodland Hall of Fame inductee John Mortland shared his gratitude for his mentors and lasting lessons he learned at Woodland School. (Bill Freskos)