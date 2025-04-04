Al Cioni Ford wins 2025 President’s Award on behalf of Ford Motor Company

Al Cioni Ford in Granville received the 2024 President’s Award, on behalf of Ford Motor Company. (Photo provided by Al Cioni Ford)

The President’s Award is only presented to those top-performing Ford dealerships that exhibit quality business practices and Ford’s core principles. Dealerships nationwide competed for this honor, but only 10% of all dealerships achieved the 2024 President’s Award.

This honor signifies Al Cioni Ford team’s performance and accomplishments that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction – in both sales and service in the automotive industry. Dealers must exceed customer expectations and experiences every day.

“Our admiration and appreciation goes out to everyone on the Al Cioni Ford team for their outstanding efforts and dedication,” according to a news release. “And thank you to our amazing customers who give us the opportunity to serve them each and every day.”

Al Cioni Ford is located at 504 S. McCoy St. For information, call 815-339-2511.