Central Intermediate School 5th grade students Annie C., Melee M., Izzy R., Gia B., Allen S., Aiden M., and Grace W. were honored as Champions of the Charter for March. (Photo Provided by Rachel Knott)

Central Intermediate School in Ottawa has announced its Champions of the Charter for March 2025.

The Champions of the Charter for March include Annie C., Melee M., Izzy R., Gia B., Allen S., Aiden M., and Grace W. from fifth grade, and Kylinn W., Ainsley R., Noah R., Sam R., Noah M., and Imogen H. from sixth grade.

The school does not release the student’s last names.