Serena High School students raise $6,001 for Special Olympics at Polar Plunge Event

Students from Serena High School’s National Honor Society wrapped up Mental Health Week on March 21 with a unique assembly to spark conversations about mental health.

The day of events coincided with World Down Syndrome Day, emphasizing the message of inclusion.

Inspired by a suggestion from La Salle County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Tongate, the NHS students took the lead in raising $6,001 for the cause.

“These kids worked so hard, and I’m incredibly proud of them,” Tongate said. “I just want them to get the credit they deserve.”

NHS staff advisor Jodi Broadbeck also played a key role in organizing the event, according to Tongate.

The Polar Plunge took place in a large trough, which was filled by the Serena Fire Department using troughs donated by local families and loaned by Farm and Fleet.

The event raised both funds and awareness for the Special Olympics.

Serena High School’s NHS students, faculty and local first responders also showed their dedication to supporting Special Olympics athletes through this event.

As the Law Enforcement Torch Run continues to raise money for the Special Olympics, local law enforcement agencies such as the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department plan to participate in future events to raise additional funds, according to Tongate.

For more information about the fundraising efforts, you can visit the official fundraising page.