High-speed fiber optic internet service coming to Ladd

High-speed fiber optic internet service from Surf Broadband soon will be available to residents and businesses in the village of Ladd.

This marks a step forward in modernizing the village’s digital infrastructure and providing reliable, lightning-fast internet to the community.

The project, which will be carried out in partnership with Surf Broadband, will bring fiber optic technology to homes and businesses throughout Ladd. With speeds exceeding traditional broadband, fiber optic internet is expected to improve connectivity for everything from remote work and online learning to streaming and gaming.

“This is a game-changer for Ladd,” Cattani said. “Access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. We’re proud to be bringing this critical upgrade to our residents and businesses, and we thank Surf for their investment in our community’s future.”

Construction and installation are expected to begin in the coming months, with service anticipated to go live later this year. Residents will be notified of installation timelines and how to sign up for service as the project progresses.

This broadband expansion aligns with the village’s commitment to growth, innovation and providing essential resources that help Ladd thrive in a connected world.