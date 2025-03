A semi tractor trailer caught fire Sunday, March 23, 2025, near the Route 89 Ladd and Spring Valley exit on Interstate 80. (Dani Holland)

A semi tractor trailer caught fire Sunday near the Route 89 Ladd and Spring Valley exit on Interstate 80.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the westbound lane shortly after 6 p.m.

A big boom was followed by smaller ones. The tractor and trailer were total losses.

No further information was provided at the scene.

— Shaw Local Radio program director Dani Holland contributed to this report.