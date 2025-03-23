Marquette baseball, softball win twice : The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 15, Galena 0 (4 inn.); Marquette 10, Valmeyer 0 (6 inn.): At Jacksonville in the Play the Turf Jamboree, the Crusaders improved to 4-0 with dominating wins on Saturday.

Against Galena, Jaxon Higgins led the way with three hits, including a double, and six RBIs. Sam Mitre (double, RBI), Keaton Davis (two doubles, two RBIs), Payton Guttierez (RBI) and Anthony Couch all had two hits, while Grant Dose tripled in a pair of runs. Couch (3 IP, 6 K) and Dose (1 IP, 1 K) combined for a no-hitter on the mound.

In Marquette’s second game of the day, Alec Novotney (four RBIs) and Couch (two RBIs) each smacked a home run, with Griffin Dobberstein adding a triple and Davis a pair of RBIs. Dobberstein (Win, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K) and Higgins (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Seneca 6, Lexington 5: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish used a walk-off RBI single from Casey Klicker to top the Minutemen for their first win of the season.

Joey Arnold (triple, two RBIs), Paxton Giertz and Grant Siegel all had two hits for Seneca, while Keegan Murphy and Cam Shriey each had an RBI. Brant Roe (2 ⅓, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) earned the win in relief of Brody Rademacher (4 ⅔, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 K).

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Serena 1: At Ashton, the host Raiders used a 6-run second in defeating the Huskers.

Wesley Hendricks, Beau Raikes, Payton Twait, Tucker Whiteaker (double) and Carter Meyer each had a hit for Serena.

Reed-Custer 4, Newark 3: At Braidwood, the Norsemen outhit the Comets 7-6, but a past passed ball in the sixth proved to be the winning run for the hosts.

Payton Wills led the Newark offense with two hits, while Jimmy Kath had a two-run double that tied the game in the fifth. David Ulrich (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Softball

Marquette 16, East Dubuque 6; Marquette 12, North Mac 2: At Jacksonville in the Play the Turf Jamboree, the Cursaders improved to 4-1 with the pair of triumphs.

Hunter Hopkins (home run, five RBIs) and Kinley Rick (double, triple, three RBIs) both four hits to lead Marquette against East Dubuque. Kelsey Cuchra (RBI) and Kealey Rick (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Makayla Backos blasted a solo homer. Kinley Rick (Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 K) and Savanah Erickson (2 IP, 4 K) shared time in the circle.

Against North Mac, Taylor Cuchra (four hits, five RBIs) and Kealey Rick (two hits, two RBIs) each homered. Hopkins and Erickson (two RBIs) each had two hits, while Kelsey Cuchra doubled in a run. Taylor Cuchra (5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.