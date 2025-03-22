Marshall-Putnam 4-H Meat Judging Team wins state contest

The Marshall-Putnam Jr. 4-H Meat Judging Team finished its first season by winning first place at the state competition Feb. 28, 2025, at the University of Illinois in Urbana. (Photo provided by Helen Lenkaitis)

The Marshall-Putnam Jr. 4-H Meat Judging Team finished its first season by winning first place at the state competition Feb. 28 at the University of Illinois in Urbana.

The Marshall-Putnam Jr. 4-H Meat Judging Team not only finished first in every category of the competition, but it also brought home a first-place banner for the overall high-scoring team.

The team also did well on an individual level. The individual results are as follows: Maleigha Blunier received first place, Hunter Heckman received second place, Carter Keller received sixth place, Raylen Campbell received ninth place, Cooper Hattan received 10th place and Chase Hattan placed 11th.

Participants ranged from third to eighth grade. The Marshall-Putnam Junior 4-H Meat Judging Team is coached by John Heiser and Darin Blunier.