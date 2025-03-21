2024-25 BCR All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Princeton senior all-stater Noah LaPorte had a memorable senior season, breaking the school's all-time scoring record and leading the Tigers to the sectional finals for the third straight year. He repeats as the BCR Player of the Year in 2024-25.

First Team

Tyler Billhorn, LaMoille (Sr., 6-2/F)

He averaged 16.9 points and 9 rebounds, both ranked second in the area, along with 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. He became the eighth 1,000-point scorer in school history, ranked No. 2 with 1,233 points. He was named first-team Little Ten All-Conference. This is Billhorn’s second All-BCR recognition, his first on the first team.

Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley (Sr., 6-5/C)

The BV big man led the Storm to an undefeated 12-0 run to the Lincoln Trail Conference championship in their first season. He thrived, averaging 14.5 points and an area-best 11 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game while shooting 53% from the field. He was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Landon Hulsing

Noah LaPorte, Princeton (Jr., 6-6/F)

The repeat BCR Player of the Year led the Tigers to a third straight trip to the Class 2A sectional finals and a Sweet 16 appearance. He led the area in scoring at 20.1 points and pulled down 8 rebounds a game. He set the all-time school scoring record with 1,615 points. LaPorte was unanimously named first-team All-Three Rivers East and third-team IBCA all-state. This is LaPorte’s third time named first-team All-BCR.

Noah LaPorte

Jordan Reinhardt, Princeton (Sr., 6-1/G)

The senior sharpshooter was the zone buster for the Tigers, knocking down 59 3-pointers on the year. He averaged 16.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He was unanimously named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is Reinhardt’s second All-BCR recognition, his first on the first team.

Jordan Reinhardt

Wyatt West, Hall (Sr., 6-1/F)

Hall fans were treated to a wild, wild West show when the senior guard got hot from the field, making an area-best 64 3-point shots at a 38% clip. He averaged a team-best 13.6 ppg. He was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Second Team

Brody Childs, Annawan (Sr., 6-2/PG)

The Bureau County product from Mineral ran the point for the regional champion Braves, averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He scored 1,023 career points. He was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Braden Curran, Hall (Jr., 6-2/F)

Curran led the Red Devils in rebounding at 6.4 per game while averaging 11.9 points, 2 assists and 1.5 steals. He was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is Curran’s second time named to the All-BCR Team.

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley (Sr., 5-10/F)

The senior forward played a big role in leading the Storm to the Lincoln Trail Conference championship. He averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals, earning a second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference selection.

Endress, Elijah - BV

Jack Jablonski, Hall, Sr. (6-2/F)

“Jabo” had a solid senior season for the Red Devils, averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks. He earned honorable mention Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Jack Jablonski

Brayden Klein, LaMoille, Sr. (5-8/G)

Klein had a memorable senior season for the Lions, joining his running-mate Tyler Billhorn in the 1,000-point club, finishing with 1,051 points. On the season, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and an-area best 2.5 steals.

Brayden Klein

Honorable Mention

Greyson Bickett, Hall (Sr., 5-9/PG)

Landen Birdsley, Bureau Valley (Sr., 6-0/F)

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede (Jr., 6-2/F)

Jayden Fulkerson, Princeton (Sr., 6-0/PG)

Asa Gartin, Princeton (Sr., 6-1/F)

Vance Hayes, DePue (Sr., G)

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley (Sr., 5-9/G)

Luke Smith, Princeton (Sr., 6-1/F)