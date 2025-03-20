2025 Times girls soccer preview: Ottawa, Streator, HBR co-op ready to hit the pitch

With the high school girls soccer season getting underway this week, here is a look at the 2025 season for the Ottawa Pirates, the Streator Bulldogs and the Hinckley-Big Rock co-op Royals.

Streator

Coach: J.T. Huey (14th season)

Last season’s record: 11-11-3, 3-4 Illinois Central Eight

Top returnees: Joey Puetz, sr., CMF; Kaelyn Schuster, sr., STP; Ady Lopez, sr., MF; Audrey Arambula, so, STRK,

Top newcomers: Elsa Sorensen, jr., D/MF; Aubree Gallick, jr., D/MF; Kat Bressner, jr., F/D; Briana Chavez, so, F/D; Lahla Thompson, so., GK; Jillian Clift, fr.: Jordan Hatzer, fr.; Rhea Huey, fr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs return Puetz (three goals, four assists, All-ICE), Arambula (21 goals, 11 assists), Schuster (one goal, five assists) and Lopez, who is back after missing last season with an injury, but Streator will be an overall young squad. “We lost 70% of our starters to graduation that all were four-year varsity players, so our program is mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores in terms of volume,” Huey said. “We are coming into this season young, and we’ll need to quickly ramp up to varsity speed. While that is a challenge, this group of girls is already showing excellent team cohesion and positive energy, which is something we can use to build on.” Streator was scheduled to open the season at home against Washington on Thursday before the match was canceled due to snow on the pitch at the James Street Rec Area. The Bulldogs' scheduled opener now will be Monday at Mendota.

Ottawa's Chloe Carmonia (18) puts a header on the ball in front of Streator's Bridget McGurk and Joey Puetz during a 2024 Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional match at James Street Recreation Complex in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa

Coach: Kevin Olesen (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 6-14-2, 2-8 Interstate 8

Top returners: Kalie Andersen, sr.; D, Sienna Banushi, sr., CD; Avery Cap, sr., MF; Bella Petty, sr., CD; Ana Zeglis, sr., MF; Taylor Brandt, jr.; MF, Ayla Covalsky, jr.; STRK, Shaelyn Miller, jr.; GK, Chloe Carmona, so. STRK; Grace Polancic, so., D

Top newcomers: Georgia Kirkpatrick, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Pirates — who opened the season on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss at Reed-Custer — return eight starters and will rely on the experience and leadership of its senior class to improve on their overall record and conference standing. On the offensive side of the ball, Ottawa returns its two leading scorers in Carmona (16 goals, six assists) and Brandt (10 goals, three assists). Covalsky will rejoin the offense after spending most of last season sidelined with an injury, Cap and Zeglis will bring their athleticism and experience to the outside midfield positions, while Kirkpatrick joins the squad in the middle of the field. Andersen, Banushi, Petty and Polancic – who worked together throughout much of last season – will lead the defense, with Miller in the net. “We have an exciting group of players who have a lot of match experience,” Olesen said. “They worked hard in the offseason, and they’re eager to put all the pieces together this year.” The Pirates will return to the pitch March 27 when they travel to Mendota.

Hinckley-Big Rock Co-Op

Coach: Melissa Jennings (6th season)

Last season’s record: 2-10-1

Top returnees: Grace Hall, so., D/MF (Hinckley-Big Rock); Hannah Severson, so., MF/F (Newark); Rachel Dean, so., GK, (Leland)

Top newcomers: Lilyann Martin, fr., MF/F (Leland)

Worth noting: Once again co-oping withfellow Little Ten Conference members Somonauk, Newark and Leland, the Royals are a young team dominated by freshmen and sophomores. More than half of last year’s starters graduated, so there could be some growing pains as the team looks to build off its two-win season from a year ago. The H-BR co-op is scheduled to open the season on the road at Oregon on Wednesday, April 2.