Princeton recognizes volunteer Tammi Lanxon for her work setting up warming center

Volunteer Tammi Lanxon worked day and night to make sure the warming center in Princeton was staffed and operational.

Monday, Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer recognized her for her service during the Princeton City Council meeting. Lanxon was not in attendance, but Kammerer said he would make sure she received her recognition.

The Princeton Ministerial Association, Tri-County Opportunities Council, Arukah Institute of Healing, Kammerer and Mayor Ray Mabry were instrumental in developing a volunteer-led warming center this past winter to protect those who are unhoused.

Between Jan. 8 and March 9, 51 community volunteers worked shifts from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, in order to provide a safe space for those who had nowhere to sleep overnight, Kammerer said.

Arukah provided the space, policies and training for the warming center. Its Living Room served as an interim warming area until the overnight warming center opened.

Guests were able to eat, shower, do laundry and socialize while they waited for the center to open at 8 p.m. They were in the presence of professionals with lived-experience who could guide them to resources if appropriate. The Ministerial Association led the effort to recruit volunteers and coordinate the scheduling of the shifts. The Tri-County Opportunities Council also provided volunteers and resources for those who are unhoused. Mabry was a frequent volunteer who often assisted guests after his shift ended.

Through this community effort, Kammerer said 14 individuals were kept warm and safe through the coldest winter months.

“I want to recognize one individual who coordinated the scheduling, cleaning and data collection for the warming center,” Kammerer told the council referring to Lanxon.

Lanxon developed an online registration system for volunteers to sign up for overnight shifts. She and her husband Mitch also covered many of the shifts. Lanxon was on perpetual stand-by for the entire time the warming center was open, covering shifts if someone had to call off sick, Kammerer said.

“She made sure the center was clean, orderly and open every night,” the police chief said. “The positive outcomes the warming center produced would not have been possible without Tammi’s efforts.

Kammerer thanked Lanxon for her efforts, as well as the community organizations that got the warming center off the ground.

“The efforts of these volunteers had an immeasurable impact on some of our most vulnerable community members,” Kammerer said. “Without judgment, they gave of their time to provide a safe space for those in need.”