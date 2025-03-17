Putnam County High School to present ‘James and the Giant Peach,’ March 20-22

Putnam County students will perform "James the Giant Peach." The cast includes (front, from left) Lily Margis, Lilly Askeland, Colette Gapinski, Reagan Doehling, Maizy Urnikis, Giada Wright and Harper Heuser, (second, from left) Bella Godina, Phaelynne Messick, Ryan Oliver, and Madalyn Holst, (right of peach) TJ Kramarsic, Levi Nicoli, and AJ Lewis, (third row, from left) Makenna Goulding, Seth Saepharn, Roberth Ruiz and Payton Smith. Inside the peach (seated from left) Anna Sandberg, Eric Vipond, Nolan Bence, Nora Bertalot, Knox Hopkins and Garret Luke, (inside the peach standing) Phoebe Kammer, Lisa Myres, Diana Ely, Kynzie Thomas, (top of the peach) Penelope Bird and Reese Lenkaitis. (Photo provided by Natalie Hulstrom)

Roald Dahl fans take notice.

Putnam County High School with permission of Music Theatre International will be presenting “James and the Giant Peach” with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

“James and the Giant Peach” is based on the book written by Roald Dahl. The story follows James as he moves from an orphanage to live with his aunts, Spiker and Sponge. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach – and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20, Friday, March 21, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22. All performances are held in the Putnam County High School Auditorium. Seating is assigned.

For tickets call 815-882-2800, option 4. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students (18 and younger). PCHS students attend one performance for free. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information, contact Natalie Hulstrom at hulstromn@pcschools535.org or 815-882-2800.