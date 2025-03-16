Crews extinguish brush fire with 15-foot high flames at Green River State Wildlife near Walnut

A tree goes up in flames Friday, March 14, 2025, at Green River State Wildlife Area in Harmon as a wild fire rips across the park. (Alex T. Paschal)

Firefighter crews were on scene Friday at the Illinois Wildlife Game Preserve for 8 hours, with an estimated 600 acres burned and an estimation of more 40,000 gallons of water used before extinguishing a brush fire.

The investigation is ongoing, said Walnut Fire Chief Robert Miller in a news release. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the prescribed burn that was happening east of this location the prior day had no correlation with the brush fire.

The Walnut Fire Department was called to the game preserve for the report of a brush fire. Crews noticed large amounts of smoke coming from that area and mutual aid was requested. Upon arrival, crews were faced with towering flames - some as tall as 15 feet - throughout the entire preserve, Miller said.

Fighting the fire with high winds, Miller called to the fifth alarm, and had outside resources called in with tractors and discs to maintain a fire break. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also arrived with resources and began assisting with extinguishment measures, Miller said.

Walnut engines and a tender were redirected from the preserve to assist Ohio for a structure fire for about an hour and a half, then returned to the preserve.

The following departments responded with assistance: Ohio, Manlius, Tampico, La Moille, Yorktown, Sublette, Rock Falls, Amboy, Dixon Rural, Wyanet, Prophetstown, CGH EMS, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police and the IDNR.

“We would also like to thank all outside resources for coming to our aid to help with brush trucks that were stuck, or creating fire breaks in neighboring areas to prevent further fire spread,” Miller said. “Thank you to Dawn and Doug Hanabarger for their donation of pizza, water and Gatorade to the crews towards the end of the call, and to Casey’s General Store in Walnut for their donation of water.”