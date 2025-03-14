Walnut tanker trailers catch fire from brush fire

Multiple tanker trailers were damaged Thursday near Walnut after a brush fire led to an explosion. (Photo provided by Walnut Fire Department)

Multiple tanker trailers were damaged Thursday near Walnut after a brush fire led to an explosion.

No one was injured, according to the Walnut Fire Department.

The Walnut Fire Department received a call shortly after noon southwest of town. Upon the first engine crew and fire captain’s arrival, they found a brush fire that had spread to a line of tanker trailers nearby and caught some on fire.

The fire had caught the remnants of the empty trailers causing the explosion, which caused a chain reaction to the additional trailers that were sitting nearby, according to the Walnut Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Marty Michlig called for mutual aid. The fire had been deemed under control within an hour.

Princeton, Manlius, La Moille, Wyanet, Tampico, Yorktown, Malden and Sheffield fire departments, CGH EMS, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, BuEComm and the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency assisted in the response.

“We would also like to take this time to remind everyone that while there is no burn ban in place, it is extremely dry,” the fire department said. “Should you choose to burn, please make sure it is contained or constantly supervised. If you feel that it is out of your control, please do not hesitate to call 911.”