Bureau County Property Transfers: February 1-15, 2025

The following property transfers were recorded Feb. 1-15, 2025, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

Feb. 3

Larry Baiz (decd) and Jean Baiz to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, Lot 9 and Lot 10 in Block 29 in Spring Valley, $10,000.

Daniel Pinter to Anthony Biccochi, warranty deed, Lot 3 and Lot 4 in Block 54 in Ladd, $225,000.

Grace and Michael Zeno to Liliana Delao, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 53 and part of Lot 2 in Block 53 in Ladd, $236,000.

Eunice Pierson to Robert Pierson, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Princeton Township, $56,000.

Taets Family Farm LLC to Chase and Hannah Gripp, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Gold Township, $276,830.

Feb. 4

Lisa Haun to SwansonX4 LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Bureau Township, $460,568.75.

Lisa Haun to PKSwanson LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Bureau Township, $460,568.75.

Feb. 5

Jacqueline Patnoe to Jeffrey and Lori Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 42 in Country Oaks Second Subdivision, Lots 20-42, in Princeton, $225,000.

Ronald Elliott to Hemmer Family LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Macon Township, $1,216,050.

Jill Johnson to Dorothy and Timothy Williams, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Princeton Township, $350,000.

Feb. 6

Elizabeth Rhodes (tr), Donald Rhodes Trust and Marjorie Rhodes Trust to Ham Capital LLC, trustees' deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 13 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.

Daniel Fahs, Joseph Fahs, Debra Lorenzi and Janet Walker to Daniel Priest, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 3 in Van Orin, $119,900.

Feb. 7

Carlotta Dodels (decd) and Judy O’Brien (ex) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, executor deed, Lot 32 and part of Lot 33 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $110,000.

Elaine Bolatto to Harry Tibbitts Jr., warranty deed, Lot 3 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $117,000.

Gerald Gorski (ex) and Robert Magnani (decd) to Melissa Orlandi, Scott Orlandi and Tyler Orlandi, executor deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 18 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $125,000.

Feb. 10

Jonathan and Julianne Mabry to Vera Smith, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $369,500.

Kathy Mosbacher (ex) and John Potter (decd) to KLM Malden Rentals LLC, executor deed, part of Lot 129, part of Lot 1`19, part of Lot 120, part of Lot 121, part of Lot 123, part of Lot 128 and part of Lot 130 in Malden, $36,500.

Feb. 11

Vera Smith to David Burr, warranty deed, parts of Sections 25 and 36 in Princeton Township, $656,000.

Feb. 13

Georgia Menendez to Sherri and Todd Sears, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Indiantown Township and part of Section 18 in Indiantown Township, $100,000.

Feb. 14

Kevin Jeppson (AIF), Kathy Jeppson and Kevin Jeppson to Patrick Cinotte, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 1 in Beverly’s Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Krista Muell (AIF) and Carole Novak to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 23, part of Lot 24, part of Lot 25 and part of Lot 26 in Emerson’s Addition in Buda, $55,500.

Diann and Kenneth Shenlund to Jason Alexander, warranty deed, Lot 17 and part of Lot 16 in King’s Addition in Princeton, $160,000.

Robert and Tracy Snyder to Glen Erickson, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Norwood Meadows Phase I, Sec. 29-16-9, in Princeton, $360,000.

James and Sandra Dunseth to Nancy Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 11 in Hall Township, $488,250.

Kent Bickett (tr), Michael Bickett Trust and Nancy Bickett Trust to Larry and Linda Kirkman, trustees' deed, parts of Section 11 in Hall Township, $1,201,508.