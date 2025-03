162 students graduate from IVCC in 2024 fall semester

Last fall, a total of 162 students earned 185 degrees and certificates from Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson)

Graduates are listed by hometown with their degrees or certificates. They are eligible to participate in Spring College Commencement.

Aurora – Juan Garibay, Truck Driver Training

Cedar Point – Jay Mendez, Truck Driver Training

Earlville – Zackery Anderson, Truck Driver Training; Ryleigh Dixon, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA); Morgan Kunkel, CNA; Jessica Ramey, AAS in Paramedic; Nevaeh Sansone, CNA

Granville – Brock Boedigheimer, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Morgan Hosein, Phlebotomy; McKenzie Yarger, Associate in Arts

Hennepin – Joshua Dove, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Robert Terando, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency

La Moille – Giovanni Gatza, Truck Driver Training

La Salle – Neftali Cardona, Truck Driver Training; Samuel Dickey, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Alejandro Espinoza, Truck Driver Training; Michael George, Associate in Science; Curtis Kerchner, AAS in Engineering Technology, AAS in Industrial Electrician; Ella Larson, Associate in Arts; Michael Limberg, Truck Driver Training; Delani Martin, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Regina Piano, Associate in Science; Amilia Sanchez, Associate in Science; Ariel Stegmann, Associate in Arts

Lacon – Billy Poignant, Truck Driver Training

Ladd – Natasha Delaney, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Claudia Englehaupt, CNA; Tracy Welling, Phlebotomy

Leonore – Devyn Wiesbrock, AAS in Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Studies

Malden – Roger Ugasco, Industrial Electrician

Marseilles – Olivia Borowski, CNA; Sophie Cato, Associate in Arts; Ashley Dresen, AAS in Early Childhood Education, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 3; Michealla Grisham, CNA; Daniel Johnson, Truck Driver Training; Gwen Kovolis-Pennington, Phlebotomy; Lindsey Kuykendall, EMT; Kaleb McCague, CNA; Marjorie Ricks, CNA; Allison Scheib, CNA; Olivia Trolinger, CNA; David Willis, Truck Driver Training

Mazon – Miranda Walker, CNA

McNabb – Hunter Eccles, Truck Driver Training

Mendota – William Bentley, Associate in Science; Stacey Cervantes, Associate in Arts; Mariah Figueroa, Phlebotomy; Martha Flores, CNA; Alexia Gross, Associate in Arts; Casandra Hernandez, CNA; Erica Hernandez, CNA; Nicholas Hochstatter, Industrial Electrician; Brandon Kunkel, Truck Driver Training; Abigail Kunz, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2, ECE Gateways Credential Level 3; Deborah Lengsfeld, AAS in Early Childhood Education; Jose Magallanes-Carlos, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Antonio Martinez, Associate in Science; Raul Perez, CNA; Karla Sandoval, CNA; Dagen Setchell, EMT; Kaleb Stewart, Truck Driver Training; Manuel Trejo, Truck Driver Training; Jessica Valdez, Associate in Science

Morris – Dylan Smith, Truck Driver Training

Oglesby – Emma Borio, AAS in Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Shaye Erber, EMT; Brooklin Harden, CNA; Calvin Johnson, Truck Driver Training; Brett Knoblauch, Associate in Science; Shawn Lieske, Industrial Electrician; Janna Parola, Associate in Arts; Jacob Quick, Associate in Science; Natalie Thome, AAS in Early Childhood Education

Ohio – Brennan Blaine, Truck Driver Training

Ottawa – Dawson Baker, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes, Suspension, and Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Drivability, Engine Performance; Jason Bell, Associate in Arts; Jonathan Bybee, Architectural/Civil CAD, Basic Computer Aided Drafting, Mechanical/Electronics CAD; Samuel Castelli, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; MacKenzee Ceja, CNA; Sky Fowler, CNA; Joseph Gerkitz, EMT; Andrew Goodbred, Truck Driver Training; Michelle Gutierrez, AAS in Dental Assisting; Grace Hendrix, CNA; Patrick Henry, Truck Driver Training; Leilani Hernandez, CNA; Janice Hobson, CNA; Danielle Jackson, Associate in General Studies, Criminal Justice; Erin Kinkin, Associate in Arts; Addison May, CNA; Anthony Melara, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Emma O’Brien, AAS in Criminal Justice; Crystal Prykop, CNA; Randi Reynolds, CNA; Milena Ribeiro, CNA; Amador Rodriguez, Truck Driver Training; Kaitlyn Schmidt, CNA; Leila Stahl, CNA; Lisabeth Thorne, Phlebotomy; Brisa Valdez, CNA; Makaylyn Vernoy, CNA; Jeffrey Weber, Truck Driver Training; Samuel White, EMT

Peru – Jewlianna Avila, CNA; Emma Cheli, CNA; Sophie Flodstrom, EMT; Toby Harper, Truck Driver Training; Chloe Hillyard, Associate in General Studies; Madison Keffer, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Mason Pangrcic, Truck Driver Training; Daniel Pantoja, Industrial Electrician; Madison Rahberg, Associate in Science; Vincent Schultz, Industrial Electrician; Tyler Skolek, Truck Driver Training, David Suarez, Truck Driver Training; Alexa Warwick, CNA; Hannah Zera, CNA

Princeton – Brett Brown, Truck Driver Training; Roger Garrett, EMT; James Kuhlman, Truck Driver Training; Mallori Manna, Associate in Arts

Ransom – Carley Brewick-Pointer, Associate in Arts

Rutland – Falyn Ehrnthaller, Associate in Arts

Sandwich – Ian Kelson, Truck Driver Training

Seatonville – Shechinah Ridley, Associate in Arts

Seneca – Kiersten Barr, Associate in Arts; Clayton Cole, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)

Sheridan – Hannah Ernat, CNA

Spring Valley – Eder Castelan, Associate in Science; Justin Doran, Truck Driver Training; Mark Kramer, EMT; Faith Pack, AAS in Computer Aided Engineering and Design; Jonathan Thomas, AAS in Automotive Technology, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes, Suspension, and Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Drivability, Engine Performance

Streator – Connor Akin, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Logan Aukland, Truck Driver Training; Brooke Bartak, CNA; Megen Berg, AAS in Computer Networking Administration, Computer Networking; Aaron Blakemore, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Cabrey Boyington, CNA; Cristal Chavez, CNA; Cody Cline, Basic Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW); Michael Goodrich, Machinist and Tool and Die; Bertha Hernandez, CNA; Kimberly Hernandez de Jesus, CNA; Kristy Hoang, Associate in Arts; Gabriela Lopez, CNA; Daniel Miramontes, Industrial Electrician; Caitlin Neal, Associate in Science; Jessica Simpson, CNA; Jackson Stipp, Associate in Science; Gregory Tangman, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Nashyla Teamer, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Lucy Zavada, Associate in Arts

Tiskilwa – Lindsey Gothard, AAS in Business Administration

Toluca – MacKenzie Hofstatter, EMT

Tonica – Alyssa Combes, CNA; Codie Edwards, Truck Driver Training; Jase Sluder, Truck Driver Training; Joseph Villarreal, Associate in Science

Utica – Abigail Zebron, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science

Wyanet – Alexa Joseph, CNA; David Kunkel, CNA