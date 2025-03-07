Ladd police to step up DUI patrols on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching, so the Ladd Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching, so the Ladd Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign.

In addition to looking for alcohol- and cannabis-impaired drivers, deputies will step up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, have a designated driver who is sober.

Remember that walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs. It’s not about luck, it’s about smart decisions.

Other important tips:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.