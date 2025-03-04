Mendota aims to have Lincoln School sidewalks fixed by fall

Sidewalks around Lincoln School could be fixed in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year, weather permitting. (Scott Anderson)

Sidewalks around Lincoln School could be fixed in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year, weather permitting.

Monday, the Mendota City Council adopted a Safe Routes to School resolution. Mendota Mayor David Boelk said the resolutionis “giving it our final blessing” and opens the door for construction to commence with the warm weather.

“With any luck,” Boelk said, “we should have it completed before they get school.”

As previously reported, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced in May the award of $250,000 for upgrades of sidewalks around Lincoln School.

(Also in May, IDOT awarded $99,800 to fund a safety audit of routes to all Mendota schools. That project is separate and is pending.)

Finally, the City Council approved a video gaming terminal request for El Rey Del Taco, which plans to put in three terminals.

At the end of 2024, there were 110 gaming terminals in Mendota. These yielded the city nearly $244,000, a yearly record.

Other matters: