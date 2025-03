The Times area prep sports schedule for March 2-March 8, 2025

L-P's Mikey Hartman runs in to score over Streator's Matt Williamson during the Class 3A Regional title game on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, March 3

no area varsity events scheduled

Tuesday, March 4

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – Morris Regional champion vs. Dunlap Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – Rockford Christian Regional champion vs. Bureau Valley Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – Joliet Catholic Regional winner vs. Fieldcrest Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – Indian Creek Regional winner vs. Rochelle Zell Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – Mt. Pulaski Regional winner vs. LeRoy Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – Galena Regional winner vs. Amboy Regional winner 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – East Peoria Regional champion vs. La Salle-Peru Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – Princeton Regional champion vs. Marian Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – Hoopeston Area Regional winner vs. Coal City Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – Harvest Christian Regional winner vs. Marquette Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – Milford Regional winner vs. Schlarman Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – West Carroll Regional winner vs. Durand Regional winner 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

no area varsity events scheduled

Friday, March 7

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – championship 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (CEFCU Arena, Normal)

Saturday, March 8

Girls basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (CEFCU Arena, Normal)