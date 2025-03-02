Gateway Services to host March 20 fundraiser at Rip’s in Ladd

Gateway Services is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20, at Rip’s Tavern 311 N. Main Ave., Ladd.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and they will be serving until 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and are available in advance at Gateway’s main office at 406 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton. Those interested in paying by credit/debit can contact Cari at 815-875-4548, ext. 221, and tickets will be mailed to the purchaser.

No tickets will be sold at the door. Diners can choose from quarter light, quarter dark or chicken strips. Fries and bread are included. Carryout or dine-in eating is available. There also will be a bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Gateway Services, Inc. – now in its 55th year - provides a variety of services to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org or find them on Facebook.