St. Thomas More Parish in Dalzell is hosting a ravioli/ tortalach fundraiser. (Scott Anderson)

The last chance to place an order is March 15. Place an order by calling 815-252-2215. The price is $9 per bag.

Callers are asked to leave their name, phone number and order. You will receive a confirmation call.