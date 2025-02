The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley will be hosting author and local historian Richard Joyce as he discusses his latest book “Spring Valley Is a Mining Town” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the library, 215 E. Cleveland St. (Shaw Local)

The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley will be hosting author and local historian Richard Joyce as he discusses his latest book, “Spring Valley Is a Mining Town,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the library, 215 E. Cleveland St.

This book chronicles the struggles between many residents of Spring Valley and the coal company that set up the town. Joyce will have copies of the book available for purchase. To register for this event, call the library at 815-663-4741.