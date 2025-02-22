Marion Street storm sewer project in Princeton may begin as soon as Feb. 24

A contractor for the city of Princeton is ready to tackle the Marion Street storm sewer project, and work may begin as soon as Monday. (Derek Barichello)

Ski Seal Coating and Maintenance of La Salle agreed to perform the work for $177,302.

East Marion Street in the Lincoln School neighborhood has been torn up for months as the city replaces the sanitary sewer. The street will not be repaved until after the storm sewer project is completed, City Manager Theresa Wittenauer has said.

“It was a little sooner than we thought, but with the weather starting to turn next week, they feel they might be able to get a start on this,” Wittenauer said to the Princeton City Council on Feb. 18. “Materials will be delivered Monday and work will start thereafter.”

Following sanitary sewer work, which is now completed, the storm sewer portion of the project, is expected to bring relief from flooding for the neighborhood’s residents.

Contractors are expected to begin at Fifth Street and move west. The main line sewer will take about a week to a week and a few days, followed by work at the laterals connecting properties into the line and intersections, Wittenauer said.

Wittenauer said it will affect school parking for about two to three days from the A Street intersection to Homer Street.

“I have notified the schools, they are aware of what’s coming,” Wittenauer said.

Princeton gets credit upgrade

Princeton’s credit approval rating with S&P was improved from an A- to an A, affirming a stable outlook.

“That’s huge,” Wittenauer said. “They said it was based on our stable reserves we have right now, our stable revenue that is coming in, not taking in new debt. Our major purchases or major expenditures are of one-time capital expenditures.”