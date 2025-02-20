Streator commends officer for arrests involving a suspect with a weapon

Officer John Thompson had just a minute during his shift to stop into the Streator City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and receive an applause for his work in apprehending two suspects. He is pictured (on the left) with Police Chief John Franklin. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Police Officer John Thompson didn’t have much time Wednesday to receive his accolades.

The recently-hired officer was on patrol at the time Streator Police Chief John Franklin shared with the Streator City Council the letter of commendation he put into Thompson’s file.

Thompson did an exemplary job in spotting the getaway car of an assault reported Friday, locating the suspect, chasing him down and apprehending him, as well as locating a weapon involved, Franklin said.

“I asked (Thompson) if he could get a chance to stop up, and he said he would be probably busy,” Franklin said.

Shortly after Franklin shared his praise for Thompson, the officer showed up to the City Council meeting to receive applause from the council and those in attendance, as well as get his photo taken with the chief.

Jordan Kozak, 22, of Streator was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer and a La Salle County warrant for domestic battery.

A description of the vehicle the suspect traveled in led officers to a local gas station, where the man fled on foot, along with the female driver. Kozak was located in the 600 block of East Kent Street and apprehended after a brief pursuit on foot. The firearm believed to have been used in the assault was recovered near the area where Kozak initially fled. Sarah Carpenter, 26, also of Streator was arrested in connection with the same incident. She was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice.

“This letter of commendation is presented to Officer John Thompson in recognition of his unwavering commitment to excellence and performance of his duties as a police officer in the city of Streator,” Franklin said. “On Feb. 14, 2025, at 8:58 p.m. Officer Thompson displayed exceptional dedication to the duty in the apprehension of a fleeing suspect who had allegedly pointed a firearm at a subject.”

Thompson showed determination in locating the suspect’s vehicle at a different location and performed a felony stop on the vehicle occupied by two people, Franklin said.

“Thompson then showed resilience and perseverance as one subject fled on foot with Thompson pursuing,” Franklin said.

The chief said Thompson, who has been on the force since December 2023, had situational awareness to maintain sight of the suspect while at the same time providing directions to other officers of the suspect’s exact location.

“Thompson’s actions played a pivotal role in the apprehension of the suspect, while ensuring the safety of the public,” Franklin said. “We acknowledge Thompson’s efforts and extend our sincerest congratulations to Officer Thompson for his outstanding performance.”

Franklin said Thompson’s actions are a model for other law enforcement officers.

“I wanted to share that so you all are aware of what some of your officers are doing here on the streets of Streator,” Franklin said. “We’re very proud of them and we see great things for the future.”