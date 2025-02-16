2 arrested following gun report at Walmart parking lot in Streator

Jordan Kozak, 22, of Streator, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer, and a La Salle County warrant for domestic battery. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Sheriffs Office)

Two individuals were arrested Friday after a report of violence at the Walmart parking lot in Streator.

Jordan Kozak, 22, of Streator was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer and a La Salle County warrant for domestic battery.

Police responded to a report that Kozak allegedly pointed a handgun at a citizen in the parking lot.

A description of the vehicle the suspect was traveled in led officers to a local gas station, where the man fled on foot, along with the female driver.

Officers located Kozak in the 600 block of East Kent Street and apprehended him after a brief pursuit on foot.

The firearm believed to have been used in the assault was recovered near the area where Kozak initially fled.

Sarah Carpenter, 26, also of Streator was arrested in connection with the same incident. She was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice.

Carpenter was given a notice to appear in La Salle County Court. Kozak was taken to La Salle County Jail.