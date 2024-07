The bridge on Post Street between Bellevue Avenue and Prairie Street in Ottawa will remain closed to all vehicle and pedestrian use. (Derek Barichello)

The bridge on Post Street between Bellevue Avenue and Prairie Street in Ottawa will remain closed to all vehicle and pedestrian use.

Replacement of the bridge is the city’s only option because of extensive failure of the bridge deck that is not repairable. It is estimated by city officials the closure will be in effect for a minimum of a year allowing time to establish project funding, the review of pending designs, plan approvals and construction.