Firefighter Dustin Holland (left) joined the Streator Fire Department on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. He is pictured with Fire Chief Gary Bird. (Photo provided by Streator Fire Department)

The Streator Fire Department welcomed a new face Monday to its team.

Firefighter Dustin Holland joined the Streator Fire Department. He will work daily shifts for the next two weeks to prepare for Illinois Fire Service Institute Academy that begins March 3, the fire department said.