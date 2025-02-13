3 locations chosen for pickleball courts in Streator

The Streator Park Board met on Tuesday to discuss multiple items, including crafting a recommendation for pickleball courts in Streator. (Bill Freskos)

The former Lipton Tea building lot on the corner of Wasson and Main streets, Mariner Park and Oakland Park emerged Wednesday as possible sites for pickleball courts in Streator.

The idea of installing pickleball courts has been discussed by the Streator park district board for months, with several possible locations for the courts considered, but nothing has been concrete to this point.

On Wednesday, the park board put forward its recommendations to the Streator City Council with these three locations listed in that order of priority.

The setup for each location would vary: the Main Street lot would feature four courts, Oakland Park would have three, and Mariner Park would have two.

The Lipton lot was considered the top option because of its space for multiple courts, visibility and close proximity to Streator’s downtown area.

City Manager David Plyman attended the meeting to help guide the board while answering any budget- or city-related questions.

He said little discussion has been had among council members to this point about expectations, with no budget for this specific project being set.

He advised the board to get an ordered list of ideal locations for the courts, saving certain installation details to the city for later.

After discussion, the board narrowed down the options to the three locations.

Anderson Fields Golf Course once was considered a top option in the early stages of discussion, but it has been ruled out because of possible disruptions to the golf course.

Visibility has been a key factor in choosing a location for the courts, with an open space making it easier for newcomers to access and helping to prevent vandalism.

Mayor Tara Bedei said the item likely won’t be discussed at next week’s council meeting, but it will be on the agenda in the near future to decide where the pickleball courts will be installed.