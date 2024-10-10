Pickleball courts potentially coming to Anderson Fields in Streator

Streator Parks and Open Spaces Board determined that Anderson Fields Golf Course provides enough space and visibility for the proposed four pickleball courts. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Parks and Open Spaces Board is considering plans for new pickleball courts at Anderson Fields Golf Course.

Board members discussed the need for multiple courts, suggesting a layout of four courts, each about 60 by 35 feet.

After discussing various locations, the board identified Anderson Fields as a strong candidate because of its visibility and accessibility. Other potential sites, including Mariner Park and Central Park (across from the former Sherman School) also were discussed, but concerns about accessibility and noise in residential areas were raised.

While the board believes Anderson Fields has enough space for the courts, they acknowledged the need to address possible parking and noise concerns.

Currently, Streator has one set of pickleball courts, located at the Streator YMCA, which requires a membership for access.

Several communities in the Illinois Valley, including Ottawa and La Salle, have added pickleball courts in recent years, reflecting the sport’s rapid growth.

According to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report, pickleball participation surged to 13.6 million players in the United States in 2023.

In the report, the SFIA also announced pickleball continues to be the fastest-growing sport in America, having grown 51.8% from 2022 to 2023, and an incredible 223.5% in four years since 2020.

Cost estimates for the project are currently uncertain, as a variety of factors could influence the final price. Notably, the addition of fencing around the courts would significantly increase costs. However, the board noted that not all pickleball courts are fenced and it’s not considered regulation to have one.

Funding options were explored, including the possibility of public grants. The board plans to investigate these funding avenues further before making an official recommendation to Streator City Council.