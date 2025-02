Illinois Valley Community College’s Oglesby and Ottawa Center campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, because of the predicted snowfall. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Students should check Brightspace for additional class-specific information and monitor text messages, social media and/or www.ivcc.edu/cancellations for additional updates.