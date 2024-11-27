Streator woman pleads guilty to burglary

A Streator woman charged with residential burglary on back-to-back days – and who’d been granted pre-trial release after the first charge – pleaded guilty Wednesday and was granted probation with drug treatment.

Torres-Magana, 37, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years in prison.

However, Torres-Magana had no previous felony history and attorneys in the case agreed to TASC probation with 180 days in La Salle County Jail, time served.

Torres-Magana declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

She was first charged Aug. 28 when she broke into a Streator residence, surprising the homeowner. A judge granted Torres-Magana pre-trial release. Within hours of her release on Aug. 29, Ottawa police were dispatched to Cherie Lane and found Torres-Magana had entered an attached garage, where she’d taken items.