L-P softball beats Sycamore in matchup of state-ranked teams: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 10, Sycamore 6: The Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A No. 12-ranked Cavaliers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to rally past the No. 5 Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.

In the sixth, Makenzie Chamberlain hit a two-run double and Taylor Vescogni had a sacrifice fly. Lydia Steinbach scored on an error and Kelsey Frederick hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Frederick was 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Chamberlain finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Anna Riva went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. She launched a three-run home run as part of a four-run first inning for the Cavs.

Vescogni was the winning pitcher for L-P (20-3, 4-0 I-8), which has won 15 consecutive games, while Claire Boudreau pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings to earn the save.

IVC 10, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Charlie Pellegrini and Jessica Casford each had a hit for the Red Devils in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.

Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-12).

Orion 22, Mendota 1 (4 inn.): Addy Perryman was 1 for 1 and drove in the only run for the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Orion.

Sydney Tolley took the loss for Mendota (2-8).

Riverdale 12, Princeton 2 (6 inn.): Keely Lawson was 3 for 3 with a double and scored two runs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Port Byron.

Izzy Gibson was 1 for 3 and drove in both runs for Princeton (6-7), while Reese Reviglio was the losing pitcher.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): The Knights had four hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman took the loss in the circle for Fieldcrest (0-8, 0-5 HOIC).

BASEBALL

Princeton 22, Riverdale 11: Noah LaPorte and Ryan Jagers drove in five runs each as the Tigers outslugged the Rams in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Port Byron.

LaPorte finished 3 for 5 with a home run, a double and three runs, while Jagers was 4 for 6 and scored two runs.

Will Lott was 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and four RBIs for Princeton (6-3-1), while Braden Shaw was the winning pitcher.

Orion 7, Mendota 0: Oscar Castaneda had the only hit for the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Orion.

Colin Coss was the losing pitcher for Mendota (7-8-1).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Fieldcrest 5: Jordan Heider hit a home run, triple and double, scored three runs and drove in a run as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.

Noah Anson took the loss on the mound for Fieldcrest (9-8, 3-4 HOIC).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Rock Falls: Bureau Valley’s Mya Shipp and St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich were double winners at the Rock Falls Invite.

Shipp won the 400 meters in 1:01.57 and the long jump with a leap of 4.47 meters to help the Storm (91.5 points) to a third-place finish. Rochelle won with 133 points and St. Bede (69.5) was fourth.

Bosnich swept the hurdles with times of 15.28 seconds in the 100s and 47.87 seconds in the 300s.

Also for the Bruins, the foursome of Emerald De La Torre, Kijah Lucas, Grace Millington and Leah Griggs won the 4x200 in 1:53.95.

In the boys meet, Bureau Valley (60) placed fourth, St. Bede (35) was seventh, Amboy co-op (13) was ninth and Hall (4.33) was 10th. The host Rockets won with 141.33 points.

Landon Hulsing led the Storm as he won the shot put (14.64m) and discus (44.19m) and placed second in the high jump (1.88m).

St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic won the 300 hurdles (41.5 seconds) and was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.69 seconds).

For Amboy, Joel Billhorn took third in the 400 (50.99 seconds). Hall’s Joseph Perez was fourth in the high jump (1.78m).

At El Paso: Henry-Midland’s Taylor Frawley had a big night at El Paso-Gridley’s Titanomachy.

Frawley won the long jump (4.82m) and placed third in the high jump (1.37m) and also ran with Alison Mitchell, Audrey Chambers and Daniella Bumber to win the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) in 1:51.02.

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan won the discus with a toss of 35.83 meters.

The Knights had a pair of winners in the boys meet with Jackson Hakes in the discus (44.89m) and Michael Beckett in the long jump (6.03m).

Henry’s best finisher was Brecken Pyles as he was fifth in the high jump (1.67m) and long jump (5.56m).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Geneseo: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll placed second in the 400 meters in 1:02.05 at the Geneseo Invite.

The Tigresses placed seventh among eight teams.

Also for Princeton, Driscoll ran with Jocelyn Strouss, Alexandra Waca and Avery Waca to place third in the 4x800 relay in 11:28.31.

At Oregon: Amboy co-op’s Emily Sachs was runner-up in both throws as the Clippers tied for eighth in the Landers-Loomis Invite.

Sachs had tosses of 30.39 meters in the discus and 9.78 meters in the shot put.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Metamora: Princeton’s Cade Odell placed third in the A flight of the shot put with a toss of 14.71 meters at the Metamora ABC Meet.

Also for the Tigers in the shot put, Ian Morris won the B flight (14.09m) and Landen Hoffman won the C flight (13.88m).

In the discus, Morris won the A flight (47.49m) and Hoffman won the B flight (47.32m).

Princeton’s Deacon Gutshall won the C flight of the 110 hurdles (18.23 seconds).

The Tigers finished ninth among 11 teams.