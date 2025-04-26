PaperWork: Question: How many books in the world? Answer: Not enough

“A room without books is like a body without soul.”

I love that quote from Cicero. He’d be happy to know that my basement shelves are full of soul.

My love of books should be well known by anyone who knows me or reads these weekly chats. But today I want to share your love of books.

Two weeks ago, I got sentimental about my history with libraries and shared that journey with you. A few days later, I posted that column on social media. The response was comforting.

“Reading is the best gift I have received in my lifetime,” wrote Mike K. Kevin S. said, “You captured my thinking perfectly.” And James R. added, “As a library trustee, I say thank you.”

Others shared their memories with me.

“I grew up in a small farm community as well [Marengo, Illinois] and our town’s library was my escape, my oasis in the desert,” said Charles S.

“I found refuge, intrigue and adventure in that library. And it gave birth to my need to see the vast world outside of our town limits. [Nothing to do with this thought, but ironically, after us kids had flown the coop and our father had passed away, my mother later worked in that library, and I think it was her refuge, too].”

“I was pleased to read your article on your experiences with libraries,” wrote Kathy W. “I am 77 years old and have loved books even before I could read.

“Trips to the downtown library with girlfriends in grade school were a highlight of those years. When the bookmobile brought ‘the magic’ to our school, worlds were opened to me by the Joliet Public Library. I will be forever grateful.

“My husband and I are frequent visitors to our library. When I walk in those doors I feel like I’m being embraced by an old friend. ...

“I can’t imagine a world where future generations are deprived of all the services that were afforded to me. Sometimes I think that the ‘dumbing down’ of America is a real goal. I pray that this is not allowed to happen. Thank you for writing about libraries.”

Walt F. shared this: “I enjoyed reading what you wrote and I think lots of us fall into that same category. A good book sorta reminds me of listening to the radio when I was a kid. ... It lets your mind form the images of what the story’s telling, and the author’s prowess at writing is the motivation. TV and movies take my mind out of that ‘thinking loop.’ Well done and well received.”

From Lynnette J: “Just finished reading your offering about books and libraries with great warmth and affection – my sentiments exactly! It’s like a fix to enter a bookstore (new or used) and a library. My all-time favorite book is ‘Mostly in Clover’ by Harry J. Boyle (1961) – have you read it?" (I have not read the Boyle book, but thank you, Lynnette. It’s on my read list now.)

If I see someone reading a book, I must sneak a peek at the title. I pay attention when readers tell me about books that had a lasting impact on them.

Right now I’m glancing at two books on my desk shelf: “The Books That Changed My Life,” edited by Bethanne Patrick, and “The Book That Changed My Life,” edited by Roxanne J. Cady and Joy Johannessen, who close their introduction with this wisdom:

“Apart from the sheer beauty of the essays, they are a dramatic reminder that everywhere, every day, someone is changed, perhaps even saved, by words and stories.”

So I also was glad to hear from David K: “Loved your article this morning, especially the laugh while reading in the library. That only happens to ‘serious’ readers. I do that often myself, especially when reading P.J. O’Rourke or Dave Barry or anything else with a humorous sentence in it.”

I think many have been affected by one or two books in particular, besides the Bible or other religious texts.

So that’s an invite … tell me your book “stories.” (FYI, Wednesday was World Book Day.)

I know this might lead to more purchases. But hey, there’s room on my shelves for more souls.

